Workers and a robot arm insert a battery to a hybrid car at the C Class and GLC Class production line during a photo opportunity for the media at the Mercedes Cars factory in Bremen, northern Germany, 24 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

With millions already working from home, the Covid-19 pandemic is set to accelerate the onset of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and by 2025 the time spent on work tasks will be split evenly between human and machine, according to a report from the World Economic Forum Wednesday.