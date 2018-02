US producer Harvey Weinstein before the first presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, USA, Sept. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The Weinstein Co. said it will file for bankruptcy after the troubled studio founded by Harvey Weinstein ended talks to sell the company outside of chapter 11 to a group led by businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

The decision comes two weeks after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against the studio alleging sexual harassment and civil-rights violations.