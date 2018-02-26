The Weinstein Company, a New York-based studio co-founded by a renowned Hollywood producer who was accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment, assault and rape, was on Monday preparing to file for bankruptcy after its board of directors acknowledged that talks with a potential investor had collapsed.

Following a meeting late Sunday, the board released a statement made available to EFE in which they said negotiations with a group led by Maria Contreras-Smith had collapsed and they felt they had no choice but to file for bankruptcy.