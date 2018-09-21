CEO and president of the Wells Fargo & Company Timothy Sloan appears before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on 'Wells Fargo - One Year Later', in Washington, DC, USA, Oct 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Wells Fargo & Co. plans to cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior and works to recover from a series of scandals that have gripped the bank for the past two years, according to a report on Thursday from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The bank on Thursday said it expects head count to fall by about 5% to 10%, including layoffs as well as typical attrition. Wells Fargo had about 265,000 employees at the end of the second quarter.