A view of the Renault Symbioz during the inauguration of the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The lion symbol of Peugeot during the press day at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CYRIL ZINGARO

Peugeot and Renault are among the few companies that have bet on Iran since the 2015 nuclear deal, and their history risks repeating itself, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Peugeot has been a big brand in Iran for decades, but it quit the country in 2012 under pressure from General Motors.