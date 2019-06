A face recognition camera and a screen are seen at Huawei headquarters' showroom in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A face recognition and tracking camera is seen at the Huawei headquarters showroom in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

In China, consumers at some retail stores can pay by simply looking into facial-recognition machines at checkout, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Chinese technology giants have leapfrogged United States companies in popularizing mobile payments. Now, they are trying to get people to bypass their smartphones and make payments by simply looking into screens.