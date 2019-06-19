A person using Facebook on his phone at a cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 28 2013 (reissued June18, 2019). EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Facebook just disclosed the first details of its long-anticipated cryptocurrency, called Libra, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday. Here are some early takeaways:

What is Libra?