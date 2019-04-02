Facebook Inc.'s WhatsApp took a step to stop the spread of suspect viral content ahead of India's national elections, launching a tip line there that enables users to point out dubious information for debunking, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

In a first-of-its-kind effort for the messaging app, WhatsApp said Tuesday that it has partnered with an Indian startup called Proto to create a system in which users can forward suspicious messages they have received to an automated account. The account, called Checkpoint, will respond with an indication of whether the information is true, false, misleading, disputed, or "out of scope," WhatsApp said in a statement.