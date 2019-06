A view of the WhatsApp messaging application on a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Hayoung Jeon

Messaging service WhatsApp said Tuesday that it would no longer support devices using the Android 2.3.7 operating system and iPhones using iOS 7 after Feb. 1, 2020.

The service's updated FAQs note that users whose devices have those operating systems "can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts" after that date.