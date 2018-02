The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited headquarters building, HSBC, in the business district of Central in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

HSBC marked a handover of power at the top with a moment of silence, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom-based lender said nothing about its plans for strategy or share buybacks at its results Tuesday, disappointing investors, who sent the stock down as much as 4.5 percent.