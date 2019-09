File photo of a LATAM airliner taking off in Chile; the recent purchase by Delta of a 20-percent share of LATAM Airlines for $1.9 billion has turned into one of the most aggressive and strategic moves to dominate the skies over the Americas that has yet been seen. EFE-EPA/Esteban Garay/File

The recent purchase by Delta of a 20-percent share of LATAM Airlines for $1.9 billion has turned into one of the most aggressive and strategic moves to dominate the skies over the Americas that has yet been seen.

The maneuver seeks to establish a dominant position in the Americas' air transport market given the size of both companies, in a year when other companies of the sector like Avianca are having their ups and downs.