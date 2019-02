File image shows General Motors CEO Mary T. Barra speaking to news media after meeting with members of the Michigan Congressional delegation at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 6, 2018. On Feb 6, 2019, GM Financial reported improved performance year over year as the auto maker's lending arm earned $1.9 billion in 2018 versus $1.2 billion in 2017, and credit quality was stable EPA-EFE(FILE)/ERIK S. LESSER

File image shows GM's best-performing brand, Cadillac, introducing its new Cadillac 2019 CT6 V-Sport during a media event at the International Auto Show in New York City, NY, USA, Mar 28, 2018. On Feb 6, 2019, GM Financial reported improved performance year-on-year as the auto maker's lending arm earned $1.9 billion in 2018 versus $1.2 billion in 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /PETER FOLEY

File image shows US Flags flying outside the General Motors (GM) World Headquarters in the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Nov 2008. On Feb 6, 2019, GM Financial reported improved performance year over year as the auto maker's lending arm earned $1.9 billion in 2018 versus $1.2 billion in 2017, and credit quality was stable. EPA-EFE (FILE) /JEFF KOWALSKY

General Motors reported strong earnings Wednesday morning. That was good news for shareholders, but earnings are secondary for car companies right now, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe.

Autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, and the state of the global economy are what investors want to hear about and those topics will take center stage when GM updates analysts on its conference call later this morning.