Wind energy has gained ground rapidly in recent years in Brazil, helping the South American country climb to No. 8 in the rankings with an installed generating capacity that has grown fifteenfold in the past decade.

Latin America's largest country has gone from having 1 GW of installed generating capacity in 2010 to 15.1 GW this year, with 600 wind farms operating in 12 states, according to the latest figures from the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEolica).