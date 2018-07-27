A farmworker prepares coffee beans on July 23, 2018, at the Recanto Machado Plantation, an enormous coffee producer in southeastern Brazil that has set the standard for specialty coffees with a variety of aromas including olive, vanilla, chocolate, caramel, orange and raspberry. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A coffee bean harvesting machine is seen at work on July 23, 2018, at the Recanto Machado Plantation, an enormous coffee producer in southeastern Brazil that has set the standard for specialty coffees and is an example of the growing presence of women in agriculture. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Coffees with the aroma of olives, with a sweet touch of caramel or a lilting taste of chocolate are what distinguish the Recanto Machado Plantation, an enormous coffee producer in southeastern Brazil that has set the standard for specialty coffees and is an example of the growing presence of women in agriculture.

Located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais and the largest producer and exporter of coffee beans in the South American country, Recanto Machado is one of Brazil's largest coffee plantations and its operators go back five generations.