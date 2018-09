Chile's Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker (l.) speaks with the head of Wines of Chile, Mario Pablo Silva (r.) during the celebration of Chile's National Wine Day on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in honor of an industry that exports billions of dollars in vintages to more than 140 countries around the globe. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Chile's Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker speaks during the celebration of Chile's National Wine Day on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in honor of an industry that exports billions of dollars in vintages to more than 140 countries around the globe. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Guests drink a toast during the celebration of Chile's National Wine Day on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in honor of an industry that exports billions of dollars in vintages to more than 140 countries around the globe. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

With wine tastings and other festivities, Chile celebrates its National Wine Day in honor of an industry that exports billions of dollars in vintages to more than 140 countries around the globe.

That was the word of Chile's Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker to EFE during the official act of National Wine Day, organized by the Chilean Wine Association at the Santa Carolina Vineyard with its long winemaking tradition.