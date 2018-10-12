Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018, of one of the D'kche Burger restaurants owned by Beatriz Flores, one of Colombia's women entrepreneurs who are setting the pace in their regions with business ventures of their own invention. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A hamburger with fries is served on Oct. 1, 2018, at one of the D'kche Burger restaurants owned by Beatriz Flores, one of Colombia's women entrepreneurs who are setting the pace in their regions with business ventures of their own invention. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Beatriz Florez, proprietor of the D'kche Burger restaurant chain and one of Colombia's women entrepreneurs who are setting the pace in their regions with business ventures of their own invention, speaks with EFE on Oct. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A..

Eager to make money, boost the economy of their communities and feel productive, women entrepreneurs are setting the pace in their regions with business ventures of their own invention, and which they consolidate as micro-enterprises once they've learned the ropes.

Among them is Beatriz Florez, who managed to take her simple production and sales unit to a new level. What started as a modest stand for selling French fries later evolved into the popular D'kche Burger restaurant chain in the Bello municipality of the northwest Colombian province of Antioquia.