Eager to make money, boost the economy of their communities and feel productive, women entrepreneurs are setting the pace in their regions with business ventures of their own invention, and which they consolidate as micro-enterprises once they've learned the ropes.
Among them is Beatriz Florez, who managed to take her simple production and sales unit to a new level. What started as a modest stand for selling French fries later evolved into the popular D'kche Burger restaurant chain in the Bello municipality of the northwest Colombian province of Antioquia.