US director Woody Allen arrives for the screening of 'Cafe Society' and the Opening Ceremony of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016 EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

Filmmaker Woody Allen sued Amazon Studios, claiming breach of contract for refusing to distribute his most recent movie, "A Rainy Day in New York," and terminating a four-picture production and distribution deal without cause, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

In a suit filed Thursday in federal court in the Southern District of New York seeking more than $68 million in damages, Allen said Amazon backed out of his deal last June after an old accusation that the director and actor had molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992 resurfaced as the #MeToo movement was gathering steam.