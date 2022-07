A view on 25 July 2022 of the Unigel chemical company's terminal in the port of Aratu, Brazil. EFE/Waldheim Garcia Montoya

Brazilian chemical giant Unigel broke ground here Tuesday on what will be - if only for a few years - the world's largest facility to produce green hydrogen, defined as hydrogen generated using renewable or low-carbon energy.

Unigel is investing $120 million in the facility, which will be integrated into the company's existing operations at the Camaçari Industrial Complex in the northeastern state of Bahia.