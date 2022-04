Amazon Labor Union members celebrate outside the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) offices in Brooklyn, New York, on 1 April 2022, after workers at an Amazon warehouse voted to unionize. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES hug Staten Island-based Amazon.com Inc distribution center union organizer Chris Smalls (2-L) as they celebrate the official victory after hearing results regarding the vote to unionize, outside the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) offices in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 01 April 2022. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Organizer Chris Smalls addresses the media outside the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) offices in Brooklyn, New York, on 1 April 2022, after workers at an Amazon warehouse voted to unionize. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Organizers Chris Smalls (L) and Jason Anthony address the media outside the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) offices in Brooklyn, New York, on 1 April 2022, after workers at an Amazon warehouse voted to unionize. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Employees at an Amazon warehouse in the Big Apple voted to create the first union at any of the e-commerce titan's facilities in the United States according to results released Friday.

"We worked had fun and made History," Amazon Labor Union (ALU) leader Christian Smalls said on Twitter.