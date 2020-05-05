With 30 deaths and 6,300 workers infected with the coronavirus, US meat processing plants are one of the foci of the pandemic, where employees like Jesus don't have time to cover their mouth when they sneeze for fear of being disciplined if they miss cutting or deboning a chunk of meat on the ever-full and ever-moving assembly lines.

"People are complaining because the lines go very fast and they've filled up even more. Before, you had two turkeys and then a gap, two turkeys then a gap, but now it's completely full," Jesus, a Hispanic man who asked that a false name be used for him for fear of reprisals, told EFE by telephone.