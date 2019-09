File image of World Bank President David Malpass arriving for the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

World Bank chief: China needs to borrow less and increase its contribution

The head of the World Bank on Tuesday said that the institution's relationship with China had evolved, which is why the Asian giant should borrow less money and increase its contribution in the future.

David Malpass made these remarks during a conference at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, DC. EFE-EPA