A rickshaw puller talks on his cellphone, sitting on his rickshaw in front of closed shops in a market during the weekend lockdown in Amritsar, India, 30 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The World Bank on Thursday warned that South Asia would plunge into its worst recession due to the devastating impacts of Covid-19, with regional growth expected to contract by 7.7 percent this year after topping 6 percent annually during the past five years.