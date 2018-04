A Chinese vendor looks after her baby beside her vegetable stall on a market in Beijing, China, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Rohingya refugees return to their camps carrying relief goods at the site of the newly extended refugee camps at Kutupalong in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A Chinese vendor cuts beef at her stall on a market in Beijing, China, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The World Bank on Thursday calculated that the developing countries of East Asia and Pacific (EAP) would continue to grow at a strong, average rate of 6.3 percent in 2018 but warned of short-term risks.

In a report presented in Jakarta, the international body put China's growth rate in 2018 at 6.5 percent, which is also target set by the country.