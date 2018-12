Wine bottles are seen on the production line in a wine factory in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, Oct 19 2018 (issued Oct 22 2018). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The World Bank maintained its growth forecast for the Chinese economy at 6.5 percent for this year, but lowered it to 6.2 percent for next year, according to a report released Thursday.

In its "China Economic Update," the financial institution also projected a 6.2 percent growth rate for 2020, due to China's ongoing trade conflicts with the United States, and the challenges of carrying out further reforms.