Israeli soldiers observe Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip, at Howwara, an Israeli military checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus, Nov. 15, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

The World Bank warned Tuesday that the economy of the Gaza Strip was in free fall and about to collapse, with a lack of liquidity and around a 70 percent unemployment rate among young people.

A World Bank report, which would be presented in New York on Thursday, showed the alarming situation for Gaza's economy since recent cuts in aid and a lack of liquidity.