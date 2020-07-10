An Indian young man shows the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on his smartphone wallpaper, in Mumbai, India, 10 July 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Major influencers and more than 400 million Indian mobile internet users lost their grand diversion in the form of TikTok videos overnight, when the government decided to ban the popular Chinese app that in turn lost its biggest market.