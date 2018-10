Ground crew pictured around a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 parked on the apron at Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar 3, 2016 (reissued Oct 11, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 receives a water cannon salute upon arrival in the apron at Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar 3, 2016 (reissued Oct 11, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

The world's longest commercial flight, operated by Singapore Airlines, is set to fly on Thursday from Singapore to New York in a non-stop journey covering 16,700 kilometers (10,380 miles).

Flight SQ22 will take-off at 11.35 pm from Singapore's Changi airport and take 18 hours and 45 minutes to arrive at New York's Newark international airport.