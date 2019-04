Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos agreed to a divorce settlement that reduces his stake in Amazon.com Inc. but leaves the chief executive with voting control over Ms. Bezos' share, according to a Dow Jone Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

The settlement solved a lingering question about what would happen to Mr. Bezos' stake, the largest in the company, following the couple's announcement in Jan. that their marriage was ending after 25 years.