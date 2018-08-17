Venezuelan drivers, like these in Caracas on Aug. 17, 2018, continue to worry about the price of gasoline, the cheapest in the world, which the government threatens boost to international levels for all who do not register for the census of car owners that ends this Friday. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Long lines of cars at Venezuela's gas stations continue due to the uncertainty about the price of gasoline, the cheapest in the world, which the government threatens boost to international levels for all who do not register for the census of car owners that ends this Friday.

The lines are common enough in states bordering Colombia, such as Tachira and Zulia, where control has been maintained with a chip since 2014 to avoid smuggling gasoline across the border, and has been repeated in other Venezuelan states including Carabobo and the capital.