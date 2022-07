A 23 July 2017 photo of people waiting in long lines to buy marijuana for recreational use at a pharmacy in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/ Federico Anfitti/File

A photo of a person holding marijuana for recreational use in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 19 July 2017, when just over a dozen authorized pharmacies began selling that product directly to consumers. EFE/Federico Anfitti/File

Five years after Uruguayan pharmacies began selling cannabis for recreational use, the pioneering law that ushered in that new business has gained greater public support and the worst fears about "gangs of zombies" or spiraling addiction rates have been allayed.

Long lines formed when marijuana sales at pharmacies began on July 19, 2017, three-and-a-half years after Uruguay became the first country in the modern era to legalize cannabis.