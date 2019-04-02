A man browses US beef on display at an outlet of a discount store chain in Seoul. South Korea, March 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The uncertainties facing businesses around the world as a result of a trade dispute between the US and China will lead to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the flow of exports and imports in 2019, the World Trade Organization said Tuesday, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

The Geneva-based body responsible for enforcing the rules that govern global trade now foresees an increase in the volume of exports and imports of 2.6 percent this year, having previously forecast a rise of 3.7 percent. It estimates that trade grew by 3 percent in 2018, having increased by 4.6 percent in 2017.