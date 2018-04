Wynn Resorts Ltd. added three women to its board as the company continues to manage the fallout from sexual-misconduct allegations against former Chief Executive Steve Wynn, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

The move which was announced Wednesday came a day after the casino operator's largest shareholder, Wynn's ex-wife Elaine Wynn, demanded the board overhaul its membership to comprise mostly new directors.