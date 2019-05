Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China, May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The latest tour of the Chinese president across the country's south has showcased some key factors that allow a glimpse into his thinking when it comes to counteracting the effects of the ongoing trade war with the United States.

Xi Jinping is seeking an answer to the war with Washington through reducing the dependency on American technology and replacing it with Chinese tech.