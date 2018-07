Xiaomi Corp. founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun attends the company's trading debut on the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearings in Hong Kong, China, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Xiaomi Corp. founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun (R) hits the gong during the company's trading debut on the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearings in Hong Kong, China, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Shares in the Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi Monday debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a 2.9 percent drop, amid the start of a trade war between the United States and China.

Xiaomi's shares began to be traded at 16.5 Hong Kong dollars (US $2.1), below the HK$17 IPO price.