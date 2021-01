A long exposure shows the logo of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi at the company's store in the city center of Dusseldorf, Germany, 15 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A visitor stands beside a logo of Xiaomi at the Xiaomi product launch ceremony in Beijing, China, 20 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese technology firm Xiaomi has filed a lawsuit against the United States' defense and treasury departments over its inclusion on a blacklist of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military.

In the move confirmed by Chinese state media Saturday, Xiaomi joins other Chinese technology companies such as ByteDance and Huawei, which have also filed lawsuits against the US government after being sanctioned by Washington during Donald Trump's term. EFE-EPA