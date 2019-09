File image of a Yahoo Japan Corp. announcement on its website on Apr. 20, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Yahoo Japan announced on Thursday that it had reached a deal to acquire Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo in a takeover pegged at around $3.7 billion.

Through the transfer agreement – which has been approved by the boards of both companies – Yahoo Japan is set to buy around 154 million shares, or 50.1 percent, of the total capital of Zozo, with a per-share offer price of 2,620 yen ($24.3).