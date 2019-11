Visitors take a selfie next to a big-scale stuffed toy of 'Brown,' a character from the Line Corp. messaging application, at a Line Friends flagship store in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Two of Japan's internet leaders – news and shopping site Yahoo Japan and chat app Line – are in talks over a combination that could expand SoftBank Group Corp.'s empire, the companies said Thursday.

If completed, the deal could give SoftBank and its acquisitive chief executive, Masayoshi Son, a bigger presence in internet advertising and payment apps in Japan. SoftBank effectively controls Yahoo Japan through subsidiaries, according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA