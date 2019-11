Line President Takeshi Idezawa speaks at a media event for the announcement of the merger between Yahoo Japan and messaging app Line, in Tokyo, Japan, 18 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The company Z Holdings, operator of Yahoo Japan and subsidiary of SoftBank Corp, has reached a preliminary agreement with messaging app provider Line Corp to forge a business integration alliance, both companies said on Monday.

“The Business Integration will be conducted on an equal basis by ZHD (the resulting firm) and LINE with the aim of forming a business group that can overcome fierce domestic and global competition,” SoftBank Group said in a statement.EFE-EPA