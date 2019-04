Diego Flores Nazario (c.), winner of the Young Fashion Designers contest in Lima on April 12, 2019, used organic cotton and other natural materials like alpaca to create his award-winning Reimagina collection. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

A model shows off creations by Peruvian designer Tatiana Sullcaray at the Peru Moda fashion fair in Lima on April 12, 2019, where she and other young designers showed collections created with organic cotton and other natural materials like alpaca. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

A number of young Peruvian designers have taken on the challenge of creating their own collections using organic cotton and other natural materials like alpaca as part of a new generation that is leading the trend to sustainable fashion worldwide.

For the past 15 years, the Young Fashion Designers contest has honored with internships and studies abroad the most creative Peruvian designers.