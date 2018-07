Socialab's director in Uruguay, Paula Mosera, speaks on July 11, 2018, during a workshop for the Comprometidos program focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) at the Spanish Cultural Center in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Socialab's director in Uruguay, Paula Mosera, speaks on July 11, 2018, during a workshop for the Comprometidos program focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) at the Spanish Cultural Center in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

A group of Uruguayans ages 18 to 29 participated in a forum this week focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as part of the Comprometidos program sponsored in Latin America by UNESCO, Ashoka and Socialab.

The first workshop in the new edition of Comprometidos staged in Montevideo on Wednesday aimed to "inspire" young people to create projects that solve social problems, using as a guideline 17 SDG approved in the United Nations' 2030 agenda.