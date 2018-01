A teller counting US and Chinese currency at a branch of Huaxia Bank in Shenyang, northeast China, Jan. 14, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK

The Chinese yuan rose to its highest level since December 2015 on Tuesday driven by the weakness of the US dollar and the inclusion of the currency into the German central Bundesbank reserves.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System said Tuesday that the yuan had risen 202 basis points to 6.4372 against the dollar index, which gauges the dollar's strength against six other major global currencies, known as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) basket.