People visit the International Zagreb's Auto show in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Apr 12, 2018. Zagreb's Auto show groups more than 440 exhibitors from 33 countries with 81 brands of cars. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A hostess stands next to an Audi A6 car at International Zagreb's Auto show in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Apr 12, 2018. Zagreb's Auto show groups more than 440 exhibitors from 33 countries with 81 brands of cars. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A hostess sits on a motorbike at the International Zagreb's Auto show in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Apr 12, 2018. Zagreb's Auto show groups more than 440 exhibitors from 33 countries with 81 brands of cars. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A hostess stands next to the new Volkswagen Touareg car at International Zagreb's Auto show in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Apr 12, 2018. Zagreb's Auto show groups more than 440 exhibitors from 33 countries with 81 brands of cars. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

People visit the International Zagreb's Auto show in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Apr 12, 2018. Zagreb's Auto show groups more than 440 exhibitors from 33 countries with 81 brands of cars. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

The Zagreb Auto Show 2018, which offers industry giants such as Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes a chance to show off some of the latest features, models, services and products from the world of automobiles opened its doors Thursday.

Car enthusiasts and trade professionals will be able to admire Volkswagen's latest Touareg SUV, Audi's new top-end A6 saloon, Mercedes new compact Class A, Peugeot's 508 saloon or BMW's X2 crossover compact car until the exposition in the Croatian capital draws to a close Sunday.