The Zagreb Auto Show 2018, which offers industry giants such as Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes a chance to show off some of the latest features, models, services and products from the world of automobiles opened its doors Thursday.
Car enthusiasts and trade professionals will be able to admire Volkswagen's latest Touareg SUV, Audi's new top-end A6 saloon, Mercedes new compact Class A, Peugeot's 508 saloon or BMW's X2 crossover compact car until the exposition in the Croatian capital draws to a close Sunday.