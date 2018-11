A view of the Spanish clothing and accessories retailer Zara store logo sign in Munich, Germany, 11 March 2017. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Spanish clothing retailer Zara was on Wednesday getting ready to launch its new worldwide online store which would open its range to customers in 106 new markets, mostly in Africa, the Caribbean and Indonesia.

The new site meant Zara would be able to offer its products online in a total of 155 markets.