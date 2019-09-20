Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Sep. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

With his company under a regulatory spotlight, Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg scored a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump Thursday — but faced a chillier reception from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

A spokesman for Facebook said Zuckerberg was visiting Washington to meet with policy makers "to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation." The spokesman said Zuckerberg's meeting with the president was "constructive," according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA