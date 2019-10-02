The cofounder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, promised his employees to "fight and win" if Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren wins the 2020 election and moves forward with her stated plan to break up the big US tech firms.

Adopting a more aggressive style than he habitually uses in his public appearances, Zuckerberg directed his remarks at his employees last July to address questions about the firm's present and future, an interview that was recorded and made public on Tuesday on the Web page The Verge.