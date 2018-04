Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves a meeting with the Democratic senator for California, Dianne Feinstein, on Monday, April 9, 2018, the day before his hearing by Congressional committees, where in prepared remarks he will say the scandal of users' data being indiscriminately shared was "my mistake, and I'm sorry." EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to the office of South Dakora's Republican Sen. John Thuny on Monday, April 9, 2018, the day before his hearing by Congressional committees, where in prepared remarks he will say the scandal of users' data being indiscriminately shared was "my mistake, and I'm sorry." EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the office of California Sen. Diane Feinstein on April 9, 2018, the day before his hearing by Congressional committees, where in prepared remarks he will say the scandal of users' data being indiscriminately shared was "my mistake, and I'm sorry." EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will ask US Congressional committees to pardon him this Tuesday for his management of the social network that allowed the data of millions of users to be indiscriminately shared.

The billionaire, 33, has hired a team of advisors to combat his fear of speaking in public and will change his image of a defiant youth in jeans and a gray T-shirt for a serious adult in suit and tie.