Exterior view on the building of the insurance company Zurich Versicherung, in Zurich Oerlikon, Switzerland, Feb. 8, 2018 (reissued Sept. 27, 2018). EPA/ENNIO LEANZA

Zurich Insurance Group AG said Thursday that it will buy an 80 percent stake in Indonesian insurer Asuransi Adira Dinamika for 6.15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($411 million), according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Swiss company said it reached two long-term strategic cooperation agreements with Bank Danamon Indonesia, which will hold the remaining 20 percent stake, and Adira Finance, which provides motorcycle and car financing.