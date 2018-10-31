Czech zoo keepers grapple with pelicans reluctant to return to winter holds

Dvur Kralove (Czech Republic), Oct 31 (efe-epa).- Pelicans at a Czech zoo were on Wednesday reluctant to retire to their winter enclosures and put up a considerable struggle against their keepers when it came to the annual round-up.

Workers at the Dvur Kralove zoo, in the north of the country, faced a tough battle with the pelicans and came equipped with wetsuits, boats and their best bird-whispering skills.

The bird-wrangling was as natural as it was graceful and one of the key techniques employed by the keepers was a simple ambush whereby a keeper would leap toward the prehistoric-looking creatures from the water, an epa-efe photographer reported.

An added difficulty for the zoo keepers was the fact their targets included Dalmatian pelicans, widely regarded as the largest species of pelican in the world, clocking a wingspan of up to 3.5 meters (11 feet, 12 inches) and an average weight of up to 15 kilograms (33 pounds).

Dalmatian pelicans can be found in isolated spots across eastern Europe and western Asia.