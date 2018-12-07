Droves of cranes flock to Iraeli lake for winter migration

Agamon Hula (Israel), Dec 7 (efe-epa).- Thousands of migrating common cranes were documented flocking to a protected lake in northern Israel on Friday by an epa-efe photojournalist on the scene.

The Agamon Hula Conservation Lake, located a few kilometers south of the border with Lebanon, is a wildlife sanctuary that sees hundreds of thousands of feathered creatures passing every year as they make their way to Africa for the winter season before heading back to Europe again.

The area constitutes a major stopover for migrating birds along the Syrian-African Rift and is considered one of the world’s most prominent bird-watching sites.

The common (or Eurasian) crane is long-distance migrant that flies in flocks distributed in V-formation during the fall, generally wintering in river valleys in African countries such as Ethiopia, Tunisia or Sudan.