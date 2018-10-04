German doctor's macabre collection of embalmed corpses arrives in London

London, Oct 4 (efe-epa).- A grisly array of mummified cadavers curated by an eccentric German doctor is set to amaze and unsettle visitors to a soon-to-be-inaugurated museum in the United Kingdom's capital, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on Thursday.

"Body Worlds: The Museum Experience," a display conceived by the notorious anatomist Gunther von Hagens – popularly nicknamed "Dr Death" – that has already toured the globe to the delight (or dread) of more than 47 million visitors, features several human corpses (as well as a dead horse) that have been preserved through a technique called plastination.

The method, first developed by Von Hagens in 1977, consists in replacing the water and fat in a deceased specimen with plastics such as silicone, epoxy and polyester, resulting in a lifelike mummy that does not stink nor rot and can be touched by those plucky enough to put their hands on the stiffs.

"The primary goal of the Body Worlds creators is health education and teaching preventative health care to audiences of all ages," the museum said on its official website. "The exhibitions educate general members of the public about the inner workings of the human body and show the effects that daily lifestyle choices have on our health."

It added that it was presented in the hopes that it would stimulate curiosity about the science of anatomy and physiology.

The epa-efe journalist captured images of long-dead bodies, their muscles, bones and organs clearly visible, involved in activities such as playing tennis, performing gymnastics on steady rings or playing the saxophone.

Von Hagens, who always appears in public wearing a black fedora – a sly artistic nod to the painting "The Anatomy Lesson of Dr Nicolaes Tulp" by the Dutch master Rembrandt – was present at Thursday's press preview, where he said that he wanted his body to be displayed at the entrance of the museum wearing his beloved hat.

The 73-year-old, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, has asked his wife, Dr Angelina Whalley – who is also the museum's creative director – to plastinate him when his time comes.

"He said to me: ‘Angelina, you are entitled to freeze me down to -25 degrees Celsius for one year, but after that time you really need to put your hands on me because otherwise, I will get freeze burn,'" Dr Whalley told British newspaper The Observer. “So I have one year for mourning and then I will have to do it."

"Body Worlds: The Museum Experience," located at Piccadilly Circus (London's most iconic road junction) is set to open on Saturday.